Southern IL Woman Arrested For Alleged Drug Trafficking in Hardin

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Southern Illinois woman from earlier this month.

According to a press release, on the afternoon of July 5th, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Zach Hardin conducted a traffic stop on Park Street in Hardin after the vehicle allegedly disregarded a traffic control device at the Joe Page Bridge.

Subsequent to an investigation, a large quantity of illegal narcotics was seized; and the driver, 45-year old Kristina A. Anderson of Murphysboro was arrested for the following offenses: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of hypodermic syringes.

Anderson was arrested without incident and booked at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office before later being released with a notice to appear in court.

As of this morning, charges in the case have not been filed by the Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office.