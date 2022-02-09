Sparks Fly Following Game at The Bowl Tuesday Night

Three people were arrested and another was cited after a fight at the Bowl last night following the Jacksonville High School basketball game.

Jacksonville Police were called to the Bowl at approximately 8:30 last night. Upon arrival, police witnessed a fight and proceeded to break it up between the parties. Police arrested 18-year-old Desmaria L. Harris of the 400 block of West Douglas Avenue for resisting a peace officer and issued her a city ordinance ticket for disorderly conduct for fighting after she allegedly refused to comply with officer commands. A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested for obstructing a peace officer after he is also alleged to have not followed officer commands.

23-year-old Demondra L. Harris of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue was arrested for aggravated assault and resisting and obstructing a peace officer after she allegedly attempted to strike an officer with a closed fist and refused to comply with an officer’s commands during the scuffle. And 22-year-old Michaela J.G. Anders of the 100 block of Prairie Grove was issued a city ordinance violation for disorderly conduct.

Both Harris’ were transported to the Morgan County Jail. Desmaria L. Harris later posted bond and was released. Demondra L. Harris remains held at the jail without bond, pending a first appearance in court.