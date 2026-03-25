Speaker Convicted of Sex Crime in Greene County

By Gary Scott on March 25, 2026 at 5:46am

A Greene County man is headed to prison after his conviction in Greene County court yesterday of a sex crime.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says 40-year-old Lloyd Speaker of White Hall was sentenced to six years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

It is a class 2 felony, punishable by up to 7 years in prison.

Grummel praised the victim for her courage and strength through the investigation and prosecution of the case. Grummel says, quote, “her strength in coming forward and seeing this through to the end is commendable.”

Grummel also thanked the work of the Greene County sheriff’s department, White Hall police, and the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault for the support and assistance of the victim.