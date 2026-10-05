By Gary Scott on October 5, 2026 at 11:41am

A new addition in downtown Jacksonville makes its debut tomorrow.

It’s not a building or a new business. It is the speakers’ corner.

It’s an idea from retired Jacksonville High School English teacher Patrick Kennedy.

He has selected the northeast corner of the Jacksonville Square on the inner circle to launch the program today.

Kennedy wants to keep democracy alive with free speech.

Kennedy imposes few rules, only that people are civil to each other.

He has scheduled the speakers corner for 10 AM the first Tuesday of each month. Kennedy says the weather warning siren test will serve as a reminder.