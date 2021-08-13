Special Enrollment Period for ACA Ends Sunday

The Illinois Department of Insurance is reminding the public that the special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act ends on Sunday.

The Biden-Harris Administration opened the enrollment period in February in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. IDOI says since then more than 47,000 Illinois residents have selected new health plans – nearly double the enrollment during the same time last year.

Additionally, the American Rescue Plan, offers increased savings for many consumers who buy health insurance directly through the ACA Marketplace at Healthcare.gov or Getcoveredillinois.gov. Even consumers currently enrolled in a plan can update their application to check for extra savings. Consumers can get visit the Illinois exchange to see if they qualify for the up to 40% savings at getcoveredillinois.gov.