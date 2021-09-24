Special First Responder Mass To Be Held Tuesday in Springfield

Springfield Catholic Bishop Thomas Paprocki has announced a special “Blue Mass” for emergency responders on Tuesday, September 28th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 524 East Lawrence Street in Springfield.

The day begins at 9 a.m. as emergency responders will assemble in the Cathedral. At 9:15 a.m., there will be the posting of the colors, with Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Emergency responders and their families are invited to attend as is the public to show their support and pray for those on the front lines.

Following the Blue Mass, Terrance Gainer will be the guest speaker in the Cathedral atrium. Gainer is a former U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms, Chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, and Director of the Illinois State Police, and is a retired Captain of the U.S. Navy.