Special Investigation Committee Into Madigan On Hold Until After Election

The Special Investigative Committee into Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan will not meet again until after the General Election.

Committee Chairman Representative Emmanuel “Chris” Welch issued a press release yesterday saying that the committee will not meet again until Thursday, November 5th. In the release, Welch accused Republicans on the committee to be biased and uncooperative.

Welch says in the meantime that the committee is working to secure testimony from ousted Representative Fidel Marquez through his attorneys, as well as engaging in a review of the committee’s subpoena powers. Republicans on the committee are requesting documents from ComEd’s Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the federal government. The documents are allegedly communications with Madigan or individuals purported to be acting on his behalf. Democrats have also requested more information related to ComEd’s hiring and oversight of lobbyists and consultants. Republican committee members have called the “data dump” an unnecessary slow down to the process.

Republican leader on the committee Representative Tom Demmer and fellow representatives Deanne Mazzochi and Grant Wehrli held a press conference at 3PM yesterday chiding Welch’s lack of action and transparency in the process. Demmer says Republicans are only seeking documents and communications directly in reference to ComEd’s DPA with the federal government.