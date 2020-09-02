Special Investigative Committee Created To Review Madigan-ComEd Connections

A Special Investigative Committee will review House Speaker Mike Madigan’s involvement in the ComEd deferred prosecution agreement.

House Majority Leader Greg Harris (D-Chicago) is handling the logistics for the committee as Madigan has recused himself from the process, according to the Illinois Capital Bureau’s Mike Miletich. Madigan still maintains his innocence to accusations of bribery and rigging legislation in favor of the energy giant in statements released to the press again today. Madigan has called the Republican requests for an investigation a political stunt to sway the General Election in November.

Harris has appointed Rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (D-Hillside) to chair the committee. Democrats Elizabeth Hernandez and Natalie Manley will join Welch. Representatives Tom Demmer, Deanne Mazzochi, and Grant Wehrli were the Republican members selected for the committee.

In looking at campaign financing at Illinois Sunshine, Harris, Welch, Hernandez, and Manley have all received top donations from Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC , AFSCME Council 31 PAC, Illinois Federation of Teachers PAC, and SEIU Healthcare IL PAC. All of these political action committees have previous ties to donations to Michael Madigan in the recent past through his various political finance organizations. Hernandez and Manley have received direct donations from Friends of Michael J. Madigan as a top donor in the past for their political organizations.

Republicans also have their possible link to Madigan campaign finance money. Demmer, Wehrli, and Mazzochi have all received donations from Chicago Land Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC in the recent past as well. The union has regularly fell under skepticism after various reports have revealed donations to various campaign funds Madigan controls.

The state Constitution gives members the authority to review any questionable actions of lawmakers and determine if discipline is necessary. A date for the committee’s first meeting is unknown.