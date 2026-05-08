Special Re-Enactment on Underground Railroad Saturday

By Gary Scott on May 8, 2026 at 11:09am

The Jacksonville Area Museum on East State will be able to shine the light brightly on Jacksonville’s underground railroad Saturday.

The museum is now hosting a traveling underground railroad display, which will be at the museum through the summer.

Museum curator Tori Ohl says a re-enactor will be in Jacksonville Saturday for a special program at 6 at Cententary United Methodist Church next to the museum.

Kathryn Harris will do the re-enactment of Priscilla Baltimore, who escaped slavery, came through Morgan County and returned along the river to help others.

Ohl says this would be a great time to visit the museum.

The museum is open Saturday and Sundays, and Wednesdays.

Work will begin soon on an underground railroad mural on an exposed wall just east of the Morgan County Courthouse.