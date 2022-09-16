Speeks Turns Down Winchester, Search Still On For New Winchester Police Chief

The City of Winchester is still without a police chief.

The Winchester City Council voted to extend an offer for the full time position to former Roodhouse Police Chief and current Secretary of State Police Officer Steve Speeks at their September monthly meeting.

Via text message over the weekend, Mayor Rex McIntire informed WLDS News that Speeks had turned down the position due to his retirement through IMRF.

McIntire says that Speeks would have been losing money in his retirement if he would have accepted the Chief of Police position with Winchester.

Winchester has been without a Chief of Police since Caleb Handy stepped down from the position in August. McIntire expressed his disappointment and said the city will continue its search.