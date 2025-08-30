Spfld Man Arrested After Fleeing Early Morning Crash

By Jeremy Coumbes on August 30, 2025 at 9:21am

A Sangamon County man was arrested Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Morton Avenue when it left the road, striking a street sign before crossing multiple lanes of traffic and striking a guardrail, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

According to police reports, the driver, 21-year-old Jason E. Fanning of Springfield, then fled the scene. He was located and arrested by Jacksonville Police in the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue approximately 15 minutes later.

Fanning was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and later arrested for resisting a peace officer after he fled from officers and disregarded verbal commands to stop.

Fanning was also cited for illegal transportation of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage.