Spfld Man Arrested for Violating Order of Protection Hours Before Scheduled Morgan County Court Appearance for Violating Order of Protection

A Sangamon County man is being held on multiple charges after police received a call of a possible burglary early this morning.

Jacksonville Police responded to the 300 block of Anna Street at approximately 1:15 am, and upon arrival, officers located and detained 38-year-old Robert J. Doyle of Springfield inside the residence.

According to police reports, Doyle was arrested for residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and violating an order of protection after he was located inside of a protected residence, damaged property inside, and also removed property from the residence, without permission.

Doyle was also booked into the Morgan County Jail for criminal trespass to state-supported property and criminal damage to state-supported property after he had previously been served with a Letter of No Trespass to all Morgan County Housing Authority Property.

Jacksonville Police had received a call from the resident of the address yesterday afternoon, after according to reports, she said she had received suspicious phone calls that were possibly from her ex-husband and she wanted the incident documented.

Doyle was already facing charges in Morgan County from one month ago related to an incident at the same address. Doyle was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, three separate charges of violating an order of protection, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal trespass to state-supported land, and driving on a revoked or suspended license after he struck a vehicle with his car in the parking lot of the Anna Street property and then fled the scene on Saturday, December 3rd.

He was later apprehended by Jacksonville Police officers in a traffic stop early the next morning at an undisclosed location on East Morton Avenue after police and fire officials had been called to the Anna Street address for a report of a small fire on the porch of the residence. No charges related to the fire have been filed in Morgan County Court.

Doyle entered a plea of not guilty to the December charges including violating an order of protection and he is next due in court in that case on January 10th, with a pre-trial hearing set for this morning. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.