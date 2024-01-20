Spfld Man Arrested Three Times in Nine-Hour Span by JPD Friday Morning

An employee of Jiffi-Stop in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue called police just after midnight Friday morning advising that a man with a Nike jacket on was inside the store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 31-year-old Jalen R. McBride of Springfield for criminal damage to property after police say he damaged a store credit card reader.

McBride was also cited for criminal trespass to vehicles from a previous investigation. McBride was later released with a notice to appear.

Officers were called back to the Jiffi-Stop just before 7:00 am after an employee reported a man described as wearing a white jumpsuit was in the store who was not allowed to be there.

Upon arrival, McBride was found and arrested for criminal trespass to property for being in the store after he had been issued a letter of no trespass. He was again issued a notice to appear in court and was released from the Morgan County Jail.

Approximately two hours later at ten minutes after 9:00 yesterday morning, police responded to the 200 block of West Court Street in the vicinity of the jail for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, McBride was arrested for domestic battery, after according to a police report, he threw a traffic cone at his ex-girlfriend that struck her in the arm. McBride was also arrested for criminal trespass to property for coming to her residence after he had been served a letter of no trespass for the property.

He now remains held at the Morgan County Jail this morning pending an appearance in court.

-Ben Cox contributed to this story