Spfld Man Escapes Serious Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Old Jacksonville Road

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Squad, and Lifestar EMS all responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Old Jacksonville Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Paul Lesupati of Springfield was traveling westbound on the Old State Road near Matson road, just west of Antioch Cemetery a little before 3:00 pm.

Lesupati told deputies on scene that his vehicle veered off the road and onto the shoulder to the right where he lost control on loose gravel, causing him to over-correct and lose control.

According to the report, Lesupati’s vehicle rolled over several times and came to a rest on its passenger side. He was able to escape through the driver-side window.

Lesupati complained of shoulder pain, but refused EMS treatment at the scene, telling deputies he would respond to the hospital privately.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV appeared to be “totaled” with severe damage on all sides and was towed from the scene by Bill’s Towing to their lot.

No citations have been issued at this time.