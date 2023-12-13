Spfld Man Sentenced to 7 Years for Meth Possession in Morgan County

A Sangamon County man was sentenced to serve prison time in Morgan County Court last week.

54-year-old Orville A. Adams of Springfield and formerly of Plymouth, Illinois faced a number of drug and traffic charges in Morgan County Court Thursday.

Adams was arrested in Jacksonville during a traffic stop on Walnut Street in late August of 2021 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked or suspended license.

According to charging documents, at the time of the traffic stop, Adams was in possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony. He also was charged with felony driving while revoked after having committed the offense at least two other times after his license was suspended due to a previous DUI arrest.

Adams was arrested in September of this year for possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and driving with a revoked license during a traffic stop on an undisclosed section of Route 104.

He was arrested again on October 23rd of this year for methamphetamine delivery after he was found in possession of 100 or more grams of the drug, also a Class X felony.

On Thursday Adams pleaded guilty to both Class X felony charges of possession of 100 grams or more of methamphetamine. All other charges were dismissed per the plea.

Adams was sentenced to serve seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release. He was given credit for 270 days served on the first count and 59 days served on the second count.

Adams was also ordered to pay a $500.00 fine, plus fees and court costs of more than $2,000.00.