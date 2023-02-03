Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation

A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week.

According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.

The stop was part of an ongoing drug investigation on the north side of Springfield. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak of Springfield was taken into custody after deputies discovered she was wanted on an outstanding Morgan County warrant for larceny.

According to the report, Czerniak has had multiple prior arrests including larceny, drugs, invasion of privacy, and fraud. During a search of the vehicle, 58 grams of Methamphetamine were located and seized.

The passenger, 53-year-old Orville Adams, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a class 1 Felony.

At the time of his arrest, Adams was out on bond and awaiting trial on a 2021 felony possession of methamphetamine case in Morgan County. He is next due in Morgan County Court on March 8th.

Adams is also on bond and awaiting trial on a 2020 Sangamon County felony case of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Adams has had 16 prior arrests, including robbery, larceny, drugs, and assault.

Adams was released from the Sangamon County Jail after he posted 10% of his $4,000 bond. Czerniak was released from jail after being served with and posting 10% of the $3,000 bond on her outstanding Morgan County warrant. Czerniak may be facing additional charges related to the discovery of the methamphetamine.