Spfld Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison in Bomb Threat Bank Robbery

A Springfield woman who walked into a Central Illinois bank indicating she had a bomb with her was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Back in October of 2021, 44-year-old Heather Horrighs and 52-year-old Theodis Parnell, both of Springfield, were arrested in connection to a Sherman, Illinois bank robbery that occurred in September of that year.

According to a federal complaint following the arrest, Horrighs entered the Alliance Community Bank carrying a box with a note attached to it. The note claimed the box contained a bomb and demanded money.

Parnell was accused of acting as an accomplice and getaway driver. The pair made off with nearly $13,000 in the robbery.

Horrighs pleaded guilty to bank robbery in January of last year, and on Wednesday of this week was sentenced to serve four and a half years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Parnell has already been sentenced to serve years and three months in federal prison.

Both Horrighs and Parnell faced up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.