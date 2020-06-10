Spirit of Faith Continuing to Provide During Pandemic, Food and Household Supply Distribution Monday

A local non-profit will be holding a food and household supply distribution next week, while continuing to provide the needy with hot meals.

The Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen is continuing it’s mission to give back to the community, despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polly Pulley, Director of the soup kitchen says although they have had to adapt during the stay at home order, they are still providing meals to those in need.

“Right now we are just doing to go meals. It’s picking up each week, and we are trying to wait and see how things go. They are opening up in stages so hopefully by fall we will be able to let people in. But right now we are doing to go meals and we have been delivering food to people who can’t get out of their houses, so I think it’s going pretty good.”

Meals are provided at the soup kitchen Monday through Thursday each week from 3 pm to 4 pm. Pulley says those needing a meal can call ahead to be able to pick up their meal at the door or curbside in order to practice social distancing.

Pulley says her staff has made the best out of a tough situation by both keeping the meals going out the door, and using the time the center has had to be closed to the public to complete some maintenance and improvements to the facility, now that the new roof has been installed.

“I am so excited it is done, and we are doing some outside work now. We are getting some hedges removed and just try to make it look nicer when people come back. You know maybe just help them forget what’s going on for a bit, to come back to a new fresh face. We also sis some painting on the inside because we had some water damage from the roof leaks. So we are doing a little work while we are not open, so that when people do come back, everything will be together.”

Pulley says her and her staff are very thankful for all the support shown by the community during their capitol campaign for the new roof. She says an appreciation event will still be held at the center as a way of giving thanks, however it will not be scheduled until after large groups are allowed to gather again.

On Monday, June 15th, Spirit of Faith will be distributing food and household supplies to those in need. The distribution will be from 3 pm to 5 pm, and Pulley says they will have meals available as well during the distribution.

“We are going to also serve food, and try as much as we can to give them a meal while they wait in line in case they don’t get a chance to get supper before they come. We are going to ask people to try and wear a mask when they come so we can protect them and our workers.”

Pulley says they are thankful for the continued support by the community that allows them to continue their mission.

If you would like to donate to the soup kitchen, or to call ahead for a meal pick up, you can call Polly Pulley at 217-371-6363. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off to The Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen at 105 E. Dunlap in Jacksonville.