Sports Activities Cancelled at Bluffs After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sports activities at Bluffs are canceled until further notice.

The Winchester Community Unit School District No. 1 Along with Scott-Morgan CUSD No. 2 announced today officials have been informed of a positive COVID-19 case involving a Bluffs student.

In a statement released on the pages of both school districts, officials say they are working with the Scott County Health Department to identify close contacts and those students, staff and others are being contacted about isolation and next steps to take.

According to the announcement, the student is at home with mild symptoms and recovering. All sport open gyms, workouts, and contact days have been canceled until further notice.