Sports-Friday

Jacksonville finished the regular CS8 season at the JHS Bowl 25-13, 25-23. JHS dropped Decatur MacArthur.

Elsewhere, Routt lost in three sets to Hart-Em, Triopia fell to Greenfield-Northwestern in two sets, Meredosia was beaten by Brussels, North Greene downed Greenview, South County defeated Southwestern in three sets, Porta/AC fell to North Mac in three sets, Carrollton downed Griggsville Perry in two, Brown County stopped Payson in three sets, and Rushville Industry lost to in straight sets West Hancock.

In football, Rushville Industry defeated Macomb 44-26.