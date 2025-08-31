Sports results from Saturday, August 30

Girls volleyball

Father McGivney dropped Calhoun in straight sets. Carrollton swept Granite City. Auburn also beat Granite City in three sets. Porta fell to Hart-Em in straight sets. Barton-Limestone swept Pleasant Plains in straight sets. Pleasant Plains turned around and swept Kewanee and West Prairie in straight sets. Springfield High swept Porta in straight sets. Quincy swept West Central in two. Routt was swept by Hart-Em and Glenwood.

Missing results for Pleasant Hill-Western vs. Payson-Seymour and Routt vs. Staunton.

Boys Soccer

Jacksonville defeated Parkway Way North 3-1 and Marion 5-0 to take the consolation championship at the Alton Redbird Tournament. Elsewhere, Highland defeated North Mac 11-0. North Mac was also shut out by Lincolnwood 4-0. Pleasant Plains blanked Pana 5-0.

Football

Jacksonville started their season with a loss to Highland at home 50-27. Routt also started their season with a loss to Greenfield-Northwestern at home 19-0. Elsewhere, Rochester defeated Gibson Southern 42-21.

Illinois College

Illinois College athletics had a busy weekend. The men’s and women’s cross country teams each took 2nd place on Friday at the Titan Opener in Bloomington. Women’s soccer edged Principia 1-0 on Friday at home. On Saturday, the women’s volleyball opened the Lady Blue Challenge with a straight set loss to Augustana College. They turned it around later in the day with a win over North Central College, three sets to one. The women’s tennis team had a similar fate, falling to Wartburg College in their opening match in St. Louis 4-3, but turning it around later in the day with a 7-0 victory over Webster University. The men’s tennis team swept their matches with a 7-0 sweep of Westminster (Missouri) College and a 5-2 win over Webster. Men’s soccer deadlocked with Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa with a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Today, men’s and women’s golf compete at the Highland Golf Course Championship in Rock Island. Women’s soccer is on the road in Lincoln, Nebraska taking on Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Other News

Jacksonville high school graduate Elijah Owens led the Indiana State Sycamores to a 41-24 victory over McKendree yesterday. Owens finished the day 19-27 with 250 yards passing, 2 touchdown passes, and an interception. He also ran 22 times for 62 yards.