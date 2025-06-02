Routt Catholic High plays for the super sectional baseball title and a right to go to state later today.
The Rockets will meet Father McGivney at 4 this afternoon at Lincoln Land Community College.
The game will be aired on WEAI, starting with the pregame show about 3:45.
Also at Lincoln Land, SHG plays Monticello for the 2 A super sectional title.
In 1A super sectional softball today, Carrollton and Havana square off at Athens at 4:30.
And at the 2A level, Auburn plays Tolono Unity at 4:30 at Millikin.
Sports Schedule for Monday
By Gary Scott on June 2, 2025 at 5:22am
