Sports Schedule for Monday

Routt Catholic High plays for the super sectional baseball title and a right to go to state later today.

The Rockets will meet Father McGivney at 4 this afternoon at Lincoln Land Community College.

The game will be aired on WEAI, starting with the pregame show about 3:45.

Also at Lincoln Land, SHG plays Monticello for the 2 A super sectional title.

In 1A super sectional softball today, Carrollton and Havana square off at Athens at 4:30.

And at the 2A level, Auburn plays Tolono Unity at 4:30 at Millikin.

