Sports Scores from Thursday

Day one of the Waverly Holiday Tournament saw two upsets.

One of the upsets came in the second game, when New Berlin was surprised by North Mac 52-38. The other favorites won…Auburn over Carrollton 63-35, West Central stopping Tri City 61-40, and Triopia nailing Pawnee 65-41.

The second session saw an upset in the third game…South County edging GNW 41-40. The other favorites won..Routt over Lincolnwood 63-39, Edinburg downing North Greene 63-36, and Athens over Lutheran 61-52.

The schedule today has Carrollton opening at 9 with New Berlin, followed by Auburn and North Mac, then Tri City and Pawnee, and finally West Central and Triopia. WEAI will start the pregame about 8:40. We will skip the third game.

The second session opens with Lincolnwood and North Greene at 4:30, followed by Routt and Edinburg, GNW and Lutheran and finally South County and Athens. WEAI will carry all four games, starting about 4:10.

Jacksonville lost to the host school at Taylorville 69-49, and Rochester downed Galesburg 76-61. JHS plays at noon today on WLDS against Limestone with the pregame about 11:45. Jacksonville plays Sterling later today, at 7 and the pregame on WLDS will be at 6:45.

At Macomb yesterday, Brown County was dumped in the opener by Illini West 48-39, Rockridge tripped Camp Point 70-25, and Pittsfield lost to Mercer County 64-36. Games there today include Brown County and Camp Point, and Pittsfield and Canton.

At Williamsville, Pleasant Plains held off Dixon 61-54. Porta/AC won there over Chicago Bowen 48-42 while Havana was hammered by Williamsville 83-12. Glenwood lost to Mount Vernon at Centralia in overtime 42-37. Lanphier thumped Richwoods at Pekin 70-54, and Hersey stopped Springfield 70-50.

Normal U High tripped Rockford Lutheran at Bloomington 57-55, while SHG held off Mahomet Seymour in double overtime 93-89. At Dekalb, Southeast fell to Belvidere North 50-45.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC stopped Pana 63-36 at Riverton. At Beardstown, Beardstown held off Pleasant Hill-Western 42-37 in overtime, and then lost to Canton 54-36, and West Hancock upset Havana 69-60. Brown County stopped Mendon Unity 55-36, Pittsfield defeated Lewistown 57-42, and Carrollton held off Liberty 60-54.

Jacksonville’s girls’ team opens at Matton at 10 this morning against Mattoon, and later play Mahomet Seymour.

The JHS wrestling team is at the Lincoln Invite.