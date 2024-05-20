Spots Remain For Downtown Trivia League

The Jacksonville Downtown Trivia League still has spots open for teams. As of today, 4 spots remain in the league.

League organizer Ryne Turke says the inaugural season was a major success and he’s looking for a repeat this year: “We’ve got 11 teams signed up right now. I’m looking at a cap of 15. It was a fun time. We did it last year, and it really exceeded my expectations. We were able to get up to 18 teams at one point bouncing from bar to bar in the downtown area. We are just really looking forward to a fun June and July of trivia in the heart of Jacksonville.”

The league is five weeks long and 5-person teams accumulate points to achieve a seeding in the final playoff week of the season. Turke says from there, the trivia madness kicks in: “Your season total of points determines your seeding for the postseason, which is Week 6. From there, we have a March Madness-style bracket with teams going head to head featuring all of our teams. From that point, whatever team wins each round and makes it to the championship match-up and wins takes home the trophy.”

Turke says the format of the weekly competitions will remain consistent while the venue will rotate to different places in Downtown Jacksonville, starting with the first league night at Don’s Place on June 5th starting at 6:30. The weekly match ups will run approximately an hour and a half. There also may be weekly prizes.

Turke says your league fees and your patronage of the downtown bars all go to help Jacksonville: “It’s fun. It’s competitive. It’s a pretty good mix of categories. The best part is it helps out the businesses of Downtown Jacksonville. All of those bars should expect great turnout and it should be really profitable days for them. On top of that, we are going to be raising money for a charity this year. All league fees are going to be going towards the Jacksonville Food Center, so they can make some money. It’s going to be a $5 entry fee per day when you come in. You can use cash, check, Venmo – whatever you have or want to use. We’ll be able to send off all of that to the Jacksonville Food Center. They are in desperate need of donations right now. We are trying to use this platform – the bars and myself – to provide something back to the community and this is it.”

Text or call Ryne Turke to register your team at 217-320-1762.