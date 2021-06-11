Spring Car Show Returns to Downtown Jacksonville Saturday

The Downtown Square in Jacksonville will be filled with the sound of golden oldies, happy chatter and some exhaust as the Downtown Spring Car Show returns Saturday.

Joel Buchanan with the Morton Avenue Misfits says the cars will be rolling in early for what the club hopes will be a big show with a lot of fun for all.

“It’s going to be fun for hopefully the whole community, but especially anyone with a classic or cool or custom vehicle. They can come out and join us for the show that we have going on downtown from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. It’s open to any and all models of vehicle. It’s a judged show so there is a fifteen-dollar registration fee. We have a couple of different food vendors coming up as well as some other vendors setting up.

Then we have the cruise Saturday night along Morton and that’s going to be headquartered at Hardee’s again. The cruise is free to participate in or spectate in. It’s open to everybody and we hope the community will come out and join us.”

Buchanan says the club is more than ready for this year’s show after last year’s record-setting show almost didn’t happen due to the pandemic.

“We were able to do it last year after a couple of months delay to sort everything out. But this year we have a lot of people chomping at the bit to come out and look at the cars or dust their car off, bring it out and show it. So as long as the weather cooperates, we should have a heck of a turnout.

This will be the twenty-fifth year for the downtown show that we took over from Tom Winner about five years ago, and this will be the seventh year for the summer cruise.”

There is no cost to attend the event. Registration for show participants opens at 8 am at cost of $15.00.

Buchanan says event tee shirts are back by popular demand and will be for sale at the show while supplies last. The Spring Cruise runs from 5:00 to 9:00 pm on Morton Avenue from Main Street to Lincoln Avenue.