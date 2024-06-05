Spring JHS All Conference

JHS has placed one player on the all conference baseball team, and another player on the 2nd team.

Senior Hayden Hicks of JHS was named first team baseball all conference in the CS8. Catcher Brandon Sims was named to the 2nd team. Shortstop Anderson Decker was named honorable mention.

JHS placed three athletes on the all conference track and field team..seniors Griffin Martin and Jacob Kollman, and junior Ryan McCombs. Troy Defrates was named honorable mention.

Jacksonville placed Mackenzie Gerard, a senior on first team for softball. Senior Christian Bonner of JHS was named first team in tennis, and Finn Meek was named honorable mention. JHS had two players named honorable mention on soccer..Annemarie Fraas and Emalee Pool.

And, JHS placed Coriana Thompson as a honorable mention member of the track and field team.