Spring Trout Season Comes to the Area

The City of Jacksonville Parks & Lakes Department announced today that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be stocking trout at Morgan Lake in Nichols Park.

The spring trout season opens on Saturday, April 2nd. The trout will be released in the middle section of the lake just east of the road bridge.

There will be a period of catch and release only fishing starting this Saturday and running until Friday, April 1st.

After the season opens on April 2nd, anglers will be limited to a 5 catch limit for keeps. All anglers must have a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp to fish for the trout.

Other lakes in the area that will also have trout release are Gridley Lake in the Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County and Siloam Springs State Park Lake located on the border of Adams & Brown County. 54 other lakes will also have trout releases for the spring season.

For more information, contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at I fish illinois.org.