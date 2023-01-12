Springfield-Based Musician Declared Missing

Springfield authorities are looking for a local musician who has gone missing.

James Bradley, Jr., also known as JJ Bradley, a known singer and guitarist in Springfield was last seen on December 15th near the Blue Grouch Pub after a performance in the 500 block of Maple Street. Bradley’s not been seen nor heard from since.

Bradley is a 39 year old black male standing approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs between 145-150 pounds, has very short buzzed black hair, brown eyes, with a scruffy beard and mustache. He also has a visible chipped front tooth.

If you have any information about Bradley’s whereabouts, contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.