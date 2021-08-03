Springfield Boy Dies in ATV Crash in Southern Menard County

A Springfield boy is dead following an ATV accident in rural Menard County south of Petersburg.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon announced today that an unidentified 10-year old boy was pronounced dead last night after he was injured less than an hour earlier in an ATV accident near Petersburg.

Menard County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Hollis told the State Journal Register today that the ATV overturned as it was going up a hill on private property near the 10000 block of Boy Scout Trail close to the border of Menard and Sangamon counties. Hollis says there was no apparent reason for the crash but the ATV overturned and landed on its top. Hollis said that the child lived in Springfield but was on family property I

n Menard County at the time of the crash.

Hollis went on to say that there were multiple riders on the ATV and there were no additional ATVs involved in the accident. The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. last night. The boy was transported to HSHS St. John’s in Springfield and was pronounced deceased at 7:42PM.

Allmon said an autopsy was scheduled for today. The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County coroner’s office and the Menard County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased child’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.