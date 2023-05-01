Springfield Clinic Adding Surgeon Specializing in Breast Cancer Treatment

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2023 at 9:09am

Springfield Clinic has announced a new general surgeon has joined their group with a specific focus on breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Rachael Ashcraft will begin seeing patients today at the Springfield Clinic 1st-900 building. Ashcraft earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. She also completed a fellowship in interdisciplinary breast surgery at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City.

According to a press release from Springfield Clinic, Ashcraft’s scope of practice includes comprehensive breast care from surgery to reviewing family history and genetics to developing a care plan that meets a patient’s needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit springfieldclinic.com.