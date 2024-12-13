Springfield Clinic CEO To Retire, Interim Named

By Benjamin Cox on December 13, 2024 at 6:03am

A local hospital system announced the retirement of its President & CEO at the end of this month yesterday.

Springfield Clinic officials said in a press release yesterday that CEO Ray Williams will retire effective December 31st after 8 years of service.

During his eight-year tenure, Williams oversaw the system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resolution of a major insurance dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and the successful implementation of a new electronic health record system.

Officials say that Jen Boyer has been named the acting CEO starting on January 1st. Boyer, who was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer, brings over 27 years of health care experience, including more than a decade with Springfield Clinic where she started as a nurse navigator in 2012.

Springfield Clinic’s Board of Directors will conduct a national search for a permanent CEO in the coming months.