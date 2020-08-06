Springfield Clinic-Jacksonville Welcomes New Family Medicine Specialist

The Springfield Clinic office in Jacksonville is welcoming a new family medicine specialist this month.

Dr. Mosam Patel was previously a part of the HSHS St. John’s medical group in Springfield prior to coming to Jackosnville. Patel can provide comprehensive care to an entire family. According to a press release from Springfield Clinic, Dr. Patel likes to work with children over the age of five, teenagers, adults, geriatric patients, and patients with chronic diseases.

Patel said in the release that his passion for family medicine came during medical school while he attended Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He says he truly looks forward to creating a patient-doctor relationship with all whom he serves.

Springfield Clinic Jacksonville is located at 15 Founders Lane. To schedule an appointment or consultation, call 217-291-1041 or visit SpringfieldClinic.com/Family Medicine.