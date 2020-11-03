Springfield Compromise B’ball Proposal

The Springfield school district is suggesting the Central State Eight conference can squeeze in its basketball schedule in January.

The State Journal Register reports today a modified proposal will be suggested to member schools of the CS8.

The proposal would have the season start January 5th, and end February 6. And it does include a post season.

Governor JB Pritzker moved basketball to the high risk category last week, thus delaying the season indefinitely. The season was supposed to have started with practices November 16th. The season would have begun November 30th.

The Illinois High School Association announced last week that it is going ahead with the season as planned. But, many school districts, like district 117, will not resume the season until it gets clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health for fear of liability exposure.

Under the Springfield proposal, players would wear masks, and there would be no fan attendance.

The proposal covers both girls’ and boys’ basketball.

The Springfield school board will revisit the proposal at its December 7th meeting. It is seen as a compromise between Governor Pritzker’s ruling and the IHSA’s urgency to go ahead.