Springfield Falls Out, A Few Slip in Week 5 AP High School Football Poll

One team falls out of the Top 10 and others continue their hold in this week’s AP Top 10 High School Football coaches poll.

Springfield High (3-1) fell out of the Class 6A top 10 for the first time this season after they were routed by SHG 52-7 this past week. They still received 6 votes to remain as an honorable mention in the poll this week. Chatham-Glenwood (3-1) defeated Decatur-MacArthur 42-34 at home on Saturday to also remain an honorable mention in 6A. Springfield’s road ahead doesn’t get any easier this week as they head up the road to Rochester.

Rochester (3-1) continued their dominance in the Central State 8, and maintained their hold on the top spot in the Class 5A poll. They thumped Decatur-Eisenhower on Friday 54-20. With the loss to Chatham on Saturday, Decatur-MacArthur falls out of the poll in 5A. MacArthur is not likely to recapture many votes this week as they head to Springfield to face the 0-4 Lanphier Lions this week.

Sacred Heart Griffin (3-1) remained at #2 in Class 4A this week after they dismantled Springfield High. SHG is home to face Decatur-Eisenhower this week.

In Class 2A, Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) maintained their #3 spot after a 70-0 shutout of Pittsfield on the road this past week. Rushville-Industry (4-0), jumped two spots to #8 after a 56-6 win on the road at Havana. Athens (3-1) remained on the bubble for Honorable Mention after defeating PORTA A/C 47-12 at home this past week. Maroa-Forsyth has a tough test this week as they head to Class 3A #5 ranked Williamsville. Athens is on the road at Riverton. Rushville-Industry also gets a tough road test against Illini West.

Class 1A is not quite so filled with WIVC teams this week. Brown County (4-0) held on to the #2 spot this week with a difficult 22-20 victory on the road at Camp Point Central. Camp Point (3-1) falls to #5 this week after the loss. Camp Point is tied with Carrollton (3-1), who moved up 3 spots this week after beating North Greene 57-6 this past week. West Central (4-0) rockets up the list to #4 this week after a decisive 48-8 win over Pleasant Hill on Friday. Greenfield-Northwestern (3-1) remains on the bubble for honorable mention this week after beating Calhoun on the road 40-21 last week. The WIVC will be interesting this week. Carrollton heads to Calhoun in a rare Thursday night game. Greenfield-Northwestern and West Central lock up in Greenfield in probably the highest profile game of the week. Brown County is at home to face Beardstown; and Camp Point is at home to face a re-emerging Routt team.