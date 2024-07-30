Springfield FBI Field Office Announces New Special Agent In Charge

FBI officials have announced the new Special Agent in Charge of the Springfield Field Office.

Director Christopher Wray has named Christopher J.S. Johnson as the special agent in charge. Johnson most recently served as an inspector in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Johnson replaces David Nanz, who was named as the assistant director of the Operational Technology Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. back in mid May.

Johnson joined the FBI as a special agent in 2004 and was first assigned to the Detroit Field Office, working violent crimes and crimes against children. In 2009, Mr. Johnson was promoted to supervisory special agent and worked in the Crimes Against Children Unit in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters.

In 2010, Mr. Johnson transferred to the St. Louis Field Office, where he continued to work violent crime and crimes against children, as well as issues related to violent gangs. The next year, Mr. Johnson joined the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team.Johnson eventually became a CARD Team leader for the North Central and South Central regions.

Johnson returned to the St. Louis Field Office in 2014 and supervised a squad that investigated violent gangs and transnational organized crime matters. In 2017, while still in St. Louis, Mr. Johnson supervised another squad that investigated violent crime, violent crimes against children, and transnational organized crime from a different region.

In 2020, Mr. Johnson was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office’s Mission Services and Administrative Branch. In 2022, Mr. Johnson was selected to serve as an inspector in the Inspection Division at Headquarters.

Prior to joining the FBI, Mr. Johnson worked as a police officer in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He earned bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and in psychology from Saint Louis University and a master’s of management degree from Webster University in Missouri.