Springfield FBI Seeking Help in Arson Case

The Springfield FBI is seeking the public’s help to find a suspect in an arson incident that occurred last month in the southwestern portion of Christian County at a pipeline repair site.

On or about midnight on April 21st, a suspect gained access to an excavator owned by Vance and Associates, Incorporated in rural Harvel, using it to destroy a trailer and a sandblaster. The subject(s) then set fire to the excavator and a semi-tractor trailer resulting in several hundred thousand dollars of damage.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Vance and Associates, Inc. for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime. If you have information regarding this incident call FBI Springfield at 217-522-9675, email: springfield@fbi.gov, or contact the Macoupin/Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 800-352-0136.