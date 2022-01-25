Springfield Firefighters Rescue $5 Million Grain Bin Complex From Fire

Springfield Fire Fighters were able to save a $5 million grain bin complex on Monday.

According to multiple Springfield news outlets and Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37’s Facebook Page, a 9-1-1 call was placed for a grain bin complex located in the 1200 block of Archer Elevator Road just off of Old Jacksonville Road around 5PM yesterday.

Responders arrived on scene to find a farm tractor was on fire inside of a building connected to the grain bins. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they observed heavy black smoke coming from the complex and had to force entry. Smoke from the fire was said to have been observed from Koke Mill Road.

Due to low area water supply, crews called county fire agencies from Loami, New Berlin, and Chatham to assist, but those agencies were canceled before arrival.

After forcing entry, first responding units were able to knock down the fire in a matter of 20 minutes.

There has been no official announcement on the origin of the fire. It currently remains under further investigation.