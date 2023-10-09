Springfield Group Holds Town Hall to Urge Lawmakers to Lift State Ban on Rent Control

A Springfield group met Thursday to take action on lifting the statewide ban on rent control.

WTAX reports the meeting was sponsored by the Faith Coalition for the Common Good. Currently Illinois has a statewide ban on rent controls, but the coalition feels that this allows for price gouging by often out-of-state landlords. Current legislation before the General Assembly would lift the ban.

They also say the new legislation would hold landlords to greater accountability for maintenance and repair of their rental properties.

The bill was filed back in June by 13th District State Representative Hoan Huynh of Chicago, but has yet to be placed in a committee. The Town Hall video can be viewed on the Faith Coalition for the Common Good’s Facebook page here.