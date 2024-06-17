Springfield LuHi Finalizes Land Sale For New School Building

Springfield Lutheran High School will have a new location.

Church officials announced on Friday they had purchased approximately 25 acres north of Cherry Hills Church, off of Chatham Road, just southwest of Springfield proper. The Springfield Lutheran School Board of Directors had been in negotiations to purchase the property since February.

The property size will be similar to the West Washington Street location the school had to vacate in June 2022 after mine subsidence had forced the building to be condemned. The school has been holding classes in Springfield’s First Church of the Nazarene ever since.

The school has an enrollment of about 150 students.

Estimates place the price tag for the new building between $15-$20 million. The school will continue to use its sports facilities at West Washington Street until new ones are constructed at the new location.