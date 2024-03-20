Springfield MADD Chapter Hosting Candelight Ceremony Tomorrow Night

By Benjamin Cox on March 20, 2024 at 3:25pm

The Springfield chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will host a candelight ceremony tomorrow night in Springfield for victims of impaired driving crashes.

The ceremony will start at 5PM tomorrow at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 220 South Second Street in Springfield.

The program will include remarks from Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and Juan Huerta, Deputy Director of Public Engagement from Secretary of State’s office.

Ali Preston will recount the impaired driving crash that occurred in Bloomington that left her injured and took the life of her friend, Michael Collins. Preston has been a staunch MADD advocate since the crash.

Sergeant Chris Darr from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will speak about his professional experience with impaired driving crashes. He will also recount the loss of Bethany Baker, a family friend who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2016.

There will be ceremonial candle lighting along with a local vocalist performing.

Kristi Hosea, MADD Victim Services Manager, will read the names of victims of impaired driving crashes.

This event is made possible, in part, through a donation from ADM Cares.