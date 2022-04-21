Springfield Man Appeals to Adams County Court For Possible Ineffective Counsel

The Springfield man accused of carjacking and sexually assaulting a 70-year old Adams County woman is seeking to possibly change his defense counsel.

34 year old Bradley Yohn of Springfield had recently sent letters to Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd seeking to remove public defender John Citro from his case according to a court hearing on Tuesday. According to Yohn, Citro has rarely visited him at the Adams County Jail to discuss his case.

WGEM says that Judge Lannerd struck the letters from being entered into the record but is going to move forward with a hearing on April 29th for Yohn to formally plead ineffective counsel before Judge Michael Atterberry.

Lannerd also told the court that it would not delay the case from a May jury call since a status hearing was already set for that date.

WGEM reports that Yohn also requested to speak to a detective because he claimed he had been choked on camera at the Adams County Jail prior to leaving the courtroom.

Yohn faces multiple felony charges in connection to the November 9th incident that allegedly began along North Bottom Road near Quincy, with Yohn and Karen Blackledge eventually arrested several days later in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. Yohn also faces a number of felony charges from other incidents in Adams County from last fall.

Yohn is being held on a $15 million bond, which is believed to be the largest bond amount ever set in Adams County.