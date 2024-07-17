Springfield Man Arrested After Disturbance in Courthouse Parking Lot

By Benjamin Cox on July 17, 2024 at 12:09pm

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a physical disturbance in the parking lot of the Morgan County Courthouse yesterday morning.

Officers responded to the west parking lot of the courthouse just before 10:30 yesterday morning after several subjects were reported to be yelling at each other by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Upon arrival, Jacksonville Police officers separated the parties. After further investigation, officers arrested 23-year old Kawan N. Yates of Springfield for domestic battery.

The citation stems from an incident reported on Friday evening at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of South East Street, in which a woman reported being physically attacked by a domestic partner.

Yates was booked into the Morgan County Jail and later released with a notice to appear.