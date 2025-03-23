Springfield Man Arrested After High Speed Chase from Petersburg to Veterans Parkway

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Springfield man after a high speed chase through the Capital City’s west end on Saturday.

According to a press release, at approximately 9:37PM on Saturday, a Menard County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol traveling on IL-123, east of Petersburg observed a vehicle rapidly approaching him from the rear. The deputy activated his in-car speed radar system and locked the vehicle’s speed at 80mph in a 50mph speed zone. The deputy pulled over, allowed the vehicle to pass him, and then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver continued to flee and refused to pull over, traveling at times at speeds in excess of 115mph. The pursuit continued southbound on IL-29 to Andrew Road and then eastbound from Andrew Road to Sherman. In Sherman, the driver turned south on Business Interstate 55 and continued into the City of Springfield. The vehicle continued south on Peoria Road to Veterans Parkway. Near the area of Veterans Parkway and J. David Jones Parkway, the pursuit was terminated by a Menard County Sheriff’s Office supervisor.

Deputies were able to obtain the vehicle registration plate and address for the registered owners of the vehicle. The pursuing deputy went to the registered owner’s address in Springfield and upon his arrival he observed a male subject standing by the suspect vehicle which was parked in the driveway. The individual standing by the vehicle saw the deputy, immediately entered the vehicle, and pulled it into an attached garage. The deputy pulled his squad car into the driveway immediately behind the vehicle parked in the garage to prevent the driver from leaving and from closing the garage door. The deputy approached the vehicle and ordered the driver multiple times to exit the vehicle, yet the driver refused. The driver continuously attempted to close the garage door on the deputy’s squad car. The driver was verbally resistive, refused to follow the deputy’s commands, and became physically resistive. A short time later, a second Menard County Sheriff’s deputy and the Menard County Sheriff Mark Oller arrived at the scene.

The driver, later identified as 54-year old Matthew S. Leonard of Springfield, was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody despite his resistance. Officers from the Springfield Police Department arrived at the scene to assist as well.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Leonard currently remains lodged at the Menard County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing. He has been cited for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of methamphetamine with attempt to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, 4 counts of speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper lane usage, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

