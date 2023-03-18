Springfield Man Arrested After Police Chase Through Three Counties

A Springfield, Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase through three counties yesterday morning.

According to Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in a rural portion of northeastern Schuyler County near the Browning/Bader/Sheldon’s Grove area.

Redshaw says that when a deputy stopped the vehicle and approached, they were given an alleged false name by the occupant. When the deputy attempted to return to the vehicle to arrest the driver, later identified as 45 year old Daniel D. Skaggs, he sped off.

Redshaw says that the deputy began pursuit which crossed into both Fulton and Mason Counties. Members of the Havana Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Department also assisted in the pursuit as well as Rushville Police. Redshaw says that the pursuit terminated in Bath after Skaggs’ vehicle ran out of gas. He says that Skaggs was then taken into custody without further incident.

Skaggs has been cited for Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Improper Lane Usage, Speeding greater than 35MPH Over Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, Driving on a Revoked License, Obstructing Identification, Resisting a Peace Officer, Obstructing Justice, and Aggravated Fleeing or Eluding Police. Additionally, Skaggs was wanted on an outstanding Cass County warrant for Theft over $500 but less than $10,000 and possession of a stolen vehicle.

He remains held without bond at the Schuyler County Jail.