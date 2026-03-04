Springfield man arrested after weapons, assault and hit-and-run arrest in Jacksonville

A 22-year-old Springfield man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly brandishing a weapon, fleeing from police, and crashing into another vehicle late Tuesday morning in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers were first dispatched at 11:53 a.m. to the area of West Independence Avenue and North Main Street for a report of aggravated assault. Police say Jacorrunta K. Robinson allegedly brandished a weapon at a victim before leaving the scene in a burgundy vehicle.

Just minutes later, at 11:59 a.m., officers responded to a crash at North Church and West Walnut streets. Authorities say Robinson, driving northbound on North Church Street, improperly changed lanes, sideswiped another vehicle that was stopped in traffic, and then continued eastbound on West Walnut Street without stopping. No injuries were reported. The other driver, identified as 44-year-old Alban Haxhinasto of rural Jacksonville, was not hurt. Robinson was later cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the incident escalated shortly afterward. At approximately 12:19 p.m., officers located Robinson in the 800 block of North Main Street. Authorities allege he fled from police in his vehicle and then attempted to run from officers on foot before being apprehended during a foot pursuit.

During the arrest, officers say Robinson was found in possession of a firearm. Police report that Robinson is a convicted felon and that the firearm’s serial number had been scratched off.

Robinson was arrested and is facing charges including aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a peace officer.

He was taken into custody pending formal court proceedings.