Springfield Man Arrested For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery in August

Jacksonville Police Detectives have released more information about an arrest that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 13th at 9:41PM, Jacksonville Police received a report of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 1720 West Morton Avenue. An employee of the business said that a man had indicated he was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not able to be located at the time. No injuries were reported.

Detectives processed the scene and during the course of the investigation, a person of interest was developed to pursue an arrest warrant.

This past Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies took 39 year old Tony C. Harold of Springfield into custody on the warrant for aggravated robbery, a Class 1 Felony. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail on bond.

Harold is due in Morgan County Circuit on the charges on November 1st for a preliminary hearing.