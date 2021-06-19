Springfield Man Arrested In Drug Bust Has Stolen Gun From Jacksonville

A man arrested in Springfield Wednesday morning for drugs charges has a connection to Jacksonville.

40 year old Robert L. Wilson was arrested by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Drug Interdiction and Response Team at a residence in the 300 block of Farley Street early Wednesday morning. DIRT seized over three pounds of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 126 grams of suspected cocaine, after having several controlled buys with Wilson. Also seized in the incident were two handguns, one of which was a stolen .38 caliber semi-automatic pistol from Jacksonville. Body armor, $31,000 in U.S. currency, and a 2010 Cadillac Escalade were also seized.

Wilson has been charged with four counts of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a controlled substance. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office says other charges may be forthcoming based on the items recovered during the search warrant. According to WICS Newschannel 20, Wilson has 28 prior arrests including weapons, robbery, assault, and drugs. He has also served prison time for a conviction on narcotics charges.

Wilson is currently being lodged at the Sangamon County Jail without bond.