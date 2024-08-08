Springfield Man Arrested On Narcotics, Gun Charges By Sangamon DIRT Team, ATF

The Sangamon County DIRT (Drug Interdiction Response Team) and members of the Springfield Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrested a Springfield man yesterday after a month-long investigation.

According to a press release from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, in July, members of the DIRT Team initiated a narcotics investigation into the activities of 35-year old Deandre L. Austin, of the 200 block of Saxon Drive on the southwest edge of Springfield. During the course of the joint investigation, officers learned that Austin was allegedly selling powder cocaine in the Springfield area. Detectives sought, and were granted, a search warrant for Austin’s residence.

At approximately 5AM yesterday, the Sangamon County Tactical Response Unit served the search warrant, and Austin was taken into custody. During the search, two 9mm semi-automatic pistols were located inside the home. One of the pistols had an extended magazine.

Austin has been cited for on one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Street Gang Member, three counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Cocaine (Two Class X counts and one Class 1 count), and taken to the Sangamon County Jail. Austin has 21 prior arrests, to include 7 previous narcotics-related arrests, and 9 previous weapons offenses. In addition to his past arrests, Austin is a suspected member of an area street gang, according to police.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to deny Austin pretrial release in the current case. As of press time, a court date for a first appearance has not been set.