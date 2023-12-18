Springfield Man Arrested Twice Within An Hour At Jacksonville Apartment Complex

Jacksonville Police arrested a Springfield man twice within a matter of just an hour after he allegedly trespassed at an apartment complex supposedly armed with a weapon.

Jacksonville Police were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of West College Avenue just after 4:30 in the morning Saturday. A female caller said a man unknown to her was standing outside her door with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 31-year old Jalen R. McBride of Springfield and cited him for criminal trespass to real property and obstructing a peace officer. According to a report, McBride allegedly refused officers’ commands to leave the area after being cited for criminal trespass. He was later released with a notice to appear.

Approximately one hour later, the same female caller reported that the man had returned to her doorstep. Upon arrival, officers once again found McBride at the same location and arrested him for criminal trespass to real property. He was later released with a second notice to appear in court.