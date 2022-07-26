Springfield Man Charged For Multiple Felonies After Attempted Vehicle Invasion At Freedom Drive Target

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced charges against a man for numerous felonies after an attempted vehicle invasion at Target on Freedom Drive in Springfield this past Thursday.

70 year old Ira E. Smith of Springfield has been charged with vehicular invasion, false impersonation of a peace officer, aggravated battery, driving under the influence of alcohol, and unlawful restraint.

Charging documents released by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office allege that Smith blocked in a vehicle with his truck at a parking spot in front of the Target store, located in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive, in Springfield’s west end. The documents go on to allege that Smith then approached the blocked in vehicle and falsely identified himself to the female driver as a federal agent. The documents say that he then grabbed the victim and attempted to remove her from the vehicle, which was also occupied by 2 young children. Bystanders intervened in the incident prior to Springfield Police arriving to the scene.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said in a press release that thanks to the intervention of a Target store employee and other bystanders, the victim and her children’s safety were ensured.

Smith remains held on $300,000 bond at the Sangamon County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Sangamon County Court on Thursday, August 4th.